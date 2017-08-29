Community service order for no insurance

A Pomeroy motorist has been given 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to driving with no insurance and failing to produce his driving licence.

Martin Kennedy, 21, from Shanroy Park, who appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, had a string of prior motoring convictions including driving with no insurance and multiple defective tyre charges. The court heard how police stopped Kennedy on October 29 and asked him to produce his driving documents within a stipulated time period. He was later charged with the offences when he failed to comply with the order.

The defence solicitor referred to Kennedy’s ‘lacklustre’ explanation in his probation report for failing to produce his driving licence, and acknowledged that this was the defendant’s second no insurance conviction.

He had been given a three month driving ban in the past for driving without insurance.

District Judge John Meehan pointed out that in the past Kennedy’s string of defective tyre charges had not ben counted up and punished collectively by the court.

“The net result is that he’s back in court for driving with no insurance and can’t be bothered to turn up at a police station to show his driving licence”, said the judge, and asked the solicitor why Kennedy should not be disqualified from driving for 9 months.

The defence solicitor replied he was not arguing for penalty points, and said the defendant’s licence was essential for his job. Judge Meehan banned Kennedy from driving for 9 months and fined him £135.