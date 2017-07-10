Cookstown Eleventh bonfire organisers praised for 'clean up'

A clean-up by the organisers of a Cookstown bonfire has been complimented by a local councillor.

Bonfire materials left lying a children's play area at Monrush estate came in for criticism last month when chicken houses containing asbestos were found.

Play area before the clean up

Materials, including pallets, sofas and old furniture, had built-up at the site off the Lissan Road in recent weeks making it unsightly and unsafe for children.

Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said the organisers have done a good job clearning the surrounding site.

"A lot of work has gone into the clean up and deserves credit," said the former Chair of Mid Ulster District Council.