Cookstown Eleventh bonfire organisers praised for 'clean up'

A clean-up by the organisers of a Cookstown bonfire has been complimented by a local councillor.
Bonfire materials left lying a children's play area at Monrush estate came in for criticism last month when chicken houses containing asbestos were found.
Materials, including pallets, sofas and old furniture, had built-up at the site off the Lissan Road in recent weeks making it unsightly and unsafe for children.
Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said the organisers have done a good job clearning the surrounding site.
"A lot of work has gone into the clean up and deserves credit," said the former Chair of Mid Ulster District Council.