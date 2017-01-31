Cookstown man stranded after Manchester United match on way home

After a social media campaign that was shared by hundreds of people all over the world, the Cookstown man who went missing after his first Manchester United match is now on his way home.

Ronald Lagan was reported missing by his big sister when he didn't make his bus home after the Manchester United v Wigan match on Sunday.

Naomi this morning told the Mail she is so grateful for everyone's help in getting the message out there.

She said 27-year-old Ronald got in touch with his girlfriend and was booked to fly home on a 7am flight from Manchester this morning (Tuesday).

"He was able to message his girlfriend this morning," she said.

"I am just off the phone to the Manchester Police and he was in the airport."

Thanking everyone for their help, Naomi added: "A big massive thank you to everyone for their support.

"I have had so many messages... there's been so much support from people over here.

"People in Northern Ireland that all the support has been coming from, coming us to with friends in Manchester and all you know.

"It's made it right over the Australia and Canada and everywhere.

"I just want to thank everyone for their messages.

"We're just waiting on him to land home."