Cookstown teen is ‘an inspiration’ to others

A Cookstown teenager who is organising a charity family fun day and 5k run and walk in the town, has been described by her mum as “an inspiration.”

Sixteen-year-old Courtney Davison is hoping to hold the event at Mid Ulster Sports Arena on the outskirts of the town later this month.

All the proceeds will go to the young carers service at Barnardo’s - something that is close to Courtney’s heart.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 23, with registration for the run/walk between 1-2pm. Everybody is welcome.

Her mum Anne told the Mail this week that the health and social care student at South Tyrone College in Dungannon had helped her 10-year-old brother Alex, who has cerebral palsy.

She has also had to cope when her daddy, Trevor, was ill and her mum - despite having her own difficulties to overcome.

“For such a young girl she is just a real inspiration to other people,” said Anne. “She is organising this event for Barnardo’s Young Carers by herself and we are very proud of her.”

Anne said Courtney is thoughtful and always puts others before herself.

Talking about the charity, Courtney said it is very close to home as it’s for children caring for a parent or sibling.

“Barnardo’s support the young carers by taking them out to express themselves as caring for someone can be very tiring,” she said.

“Personally this is very close to home as I care for my younger brother as he is disabled and as a child didn’t get out much.

“Because of the young carers services, I got to go places and talk about how I felt and they have supported me through mental health such as my depression and many disorders and only for Barnardo’s I would have never experienced many places.”

The family fun day promises to have something for all age groups, including craft stalls, bouncy castles and various other entertainment acts.

“Donations are much appreciated,” said Courtney. “Without your support we could never do so much.”