A large quantity of cosmetics and jewellery worth over £1200 have been stolen from a shop in Moneymore.

Police investigating the burglary said thieves gained entry to the premises by smashing a side windown sometime between 6pm and 10am on May 1-2.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area during this time and who may have noticed anything suspicious. Please call 101, quoting reference 369 02/05/17.