‘Crazy escapade’ led to broken shop windows

A man who smashed three shop windows and damaged a parked car on St Patrick’s Night was given a six-month suspended jail sentence at the local Magistrates Court.

Martin Moflar (21), with an address at Molesworth Street, Cookstown, was also ordered to make a £500 restitution.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Moflar that his behaviour had been nothing short of “a crazy escapade”.

Moflar admitted at a previous court four counts of criminal damage, which amounted to around £3,000.

The case was adjourned to ascertain how much compensation the defendant could make to the injured parties.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said Moflar had not been able to raise the funds despite approaching friends and relatives, banks and even loan sharks.

Mr Forde stressed defendant had raised money for the injured parties but had to use the £2,000 for medical costs when he fractured his arm while on holiday visiting his mother in the Czech Republic over the summer.

He said Moflar was in employment and had asked for overtime in order to raise money, as he hoped to pay back every single penny.

Mr Forde said the incident was “totally out of character” for the defendant and had happened while he was out celebrating St Patrick’s Day.

District Judge Mullan said she took into account the defendant’s early plea and the fact that he did not have any criminal record.