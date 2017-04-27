£260 worth of cannabis found in Magherafelt welder’s bedside drawer

A welder found with cannabis with a street value of £260 in his bedside locker, was fined £365 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Christopher Terence Langmead (24), of Westland Road, Magherafelt, admitted possessing the drug on December 10 2015.

A PPS barrister told the court that police carried out a search of the defendant’s flat by warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

She said a plastic bag containing a green substance was found in a bedside locker and during interview Langmead admitted that the cannabis was his and was for personal use.

Counsel said the plastic bag contained 13 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of £260.

Defence barrister Michael Forde emphasised that Langmead had cooperated fully with the police and admitted that the drug was for his own personal use.

Mr Forde said defendant’s record did have a caution for possessing a class ‘B’ drug, which he described as “historic”.

He pointed out that to his credit the defendant held down a full time job and had kept off cannabis for an eight-month period.

Mr Forde said Langmead is an industrious young man who was well aware of the consequences for his employment.

“In all the circumstances, I would ask for the court to deal with him leniently in that this is only the second time within five years,” he added.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Oonagh Mullan noted the offence occurred in 2015 and there was nothing else pending.