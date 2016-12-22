Appeal after viable device thrown at Co Tyrone house

Police are appealing for information after a vaible device was thrown at a house in the Stewartstown Road area of Coalisland last night.

A PSNI spokesman said no one wasa injured as a result of the incident which happaned at 9.55pm.

Detective Constable Alan Ford said “I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident to contact Detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1322 21/12/16.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”