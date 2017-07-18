Ballyronan tool thieves made escape across fences

Police are investigating the theft of a substantial quantity of work tools from a van at Shore Road, Ballyronan, over the weekend.

Condemning the theft, Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn claimed those responsible made their escape across nearby fences.

“It is regrettable that this has happened to a hard-working individual who needs these tools to carry out his work,” she said.

“Not only is he now dealing with the fact of being burgled, but he faces the cost of replacing his essential work tools.”

She urged anyone with information about the theft to get in contact with the local police.

The PSNI said the tools were stolen sometime between midnight and 6am on Saturday.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 303 of 15/7/17.