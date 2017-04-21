Car set alight in Dungannon

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following the report of a car fire in the Fairmount Heights area of Dungannon in the early hours of this morning (Friday, April 21).

Constable McVeigh said: "It was reported that between the hours of 12am and 1am, a vehicle outside residential premises in the Fairmount Heights area of Dungannon was set alight, causing major damage to it.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 50 of the 21/04/17.

"Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to the anonymously on 0800 555 111."