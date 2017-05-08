Cash stolen in Cookstown burglary

The PSNI is appealing for information after reports of a burglary in the Lissan Road area of town in which a sum of cash was stolen between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

It is understood the break-in and theft took place at a residential premises in the area.

A post on PSNI Cookstown's Facebook page said: "We're seeking information following a burglary in the Lissan Road area close to Cookstown town centre which happened sometime between 1930hrs on Friday evening and 0800hrs on Saturday morning.

"If anyone noted anything suspicious in the area please let us know using the 101 number, ref 293 06/05/17."