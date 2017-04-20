Christine Frampton turns tables on UVF troll

The wife of Northern Ireland champion boxer Carl Frampton has turned the tables on a social media troll who said her family would be murdered by the UVF.

On Wednesday night Christine Frampton posted a message on Twitter with an image of a message sent to her by someone via Facebook.

Christine Frampton reposted this image to her 12,000 supporters of a threat sent to her via social media in the name of the UVF. The News Letter has covered up some of the offensive language used towards her.

The message said: “You and your kids and Carl are getting murdered by the UVF so F***ing watch!”

However Mrs Frampton showed that her husband is not the only fighter in the family and instead of cowering in fear, quickly reposted the message for her 12,000 followers to see.

Not surprisingly they responded in their droves with messages of support for her - and angry condemnation for the person behind the message.

Christine told them regarding the message: “Lovely message I got on Facebook. How do I find out who this person is because the profile seems to have disappeared.”

Her plea for help was liked and reposted by hundreds of supporters.