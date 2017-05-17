Coalisland man denies handling stolen goods

A Coalisland man has pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods and to a string of motoring charges.

Darryl McCann, 19, from Lisnatrane Park appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

As well as being accused of stealing a quad bike, it is alleged that McCann used a motor vehicle without insurance, drove whilst disqualified by age, and took a motor vehicle without authority.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on August 25, 2016.

The defendant elected for trial in the Magistrates Court, and will appear again on June 26.