A Cookstown man has been released on his own bail of £300 after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Adrian Farmer, 46, from Churchside Manor, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The charge relates to an alleged incident that occurred between August 6 and 7.

The accused made no contrary submissions, and will be brought before the Crown Court on May 30.

He was instructed to have no contact with the alleged victim.