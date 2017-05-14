Cyclist 'knocked off bike' by taxi in Dungannon

Police are appealing for information in relation to an incident in which a cyclist was said to have been "knocked off his bike" by a taxi on the Moy Road, Dungannon.

The man is understood to have been pedalling past Eurospar at around 6.30am yesterday (Sat, May 13) when the collision with a silver Volkswagen taxi took place.

Police said he suffered cuts and bruises after being knocked off his bike at the turn towards Cunninghams Lane.

The PSNI's Inspector Marie Stinton said: "The cyclist was knocked off his bike and sustained cuts and bruises.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1068 13/05/17. Police enquiries are ongoing.”

Appealing for potential witnesses to come forward, his daughter said on Northern Ireland Area Traffic Watch: "Thankfully my father wasn't seriously injured but all the same we wouldn't like it to happen to someone else."