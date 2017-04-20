Digger driver spotted reversing out of space while drunk in Magherafelt

A digger driver who was reported to police as driving carelessly in Magherafelt town centre, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Oliver Toal (35), of Piney Ways, Magherafelt, was also fined a total of £265 for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on March 11.

Toal was given permission by District Judge Oonagh Mullan to take part in the drink-driving rehabilitation course, which may entitle him to a three-month reduction in his period of disqualification.

A prosecuting lawyer told the local Magistrates Court that police responded to reports of a careless driver in the town centre.

He said they spotted the defendant exiting a Chinese take-away at Broad Street and “reversing three or four times” before moving out.

Counsel said police followed and defendant’s vehicle moved into Meeting Street, where it pulled in.

He said Toal opened the door to police, telling them that he knew why they were following him and that he had “three halves”.

The prosecutor added that Toal later provided a breath specimen which showed an alcoholic count of 58mgs, 24 over the limit.

Admitting the offence Donal Heron, solicitor, said the defendant accepted that he should not have been driving.

Mr Heron explained that defendant had been out for the evening and he was not supposed to be driving but went to a local Chinese.

He added that Toal has been driving since he was 17 and had a clear record, never having been before a court before.

He pleaded with the court to keep the ban to a minimum.