Disqualified from driving the day after motoring detection

A Stewartstown man breached a traffic sign the day before he was disqualifed from driving.

Twenty-three-year-old Ryan Park from The Square was appearing before East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a traffic sign on October 18th.

The court heard how police on Dungannon Road in Coalisland saw the defendant breach a red light at roadworks on Dungannon Road in Coalisland on the afternoon of day in question.

They stopped his car and told him what they observed. He consequently agreed to accept a fixed penalty but failed to present his driving documents to the station.

“He took a foolish chance,” said Mr Niall McGuinness, defending, who also described how he did not present his documents as he was disqualified the next day at court.

District Judge John Meehan handed down a £60, three penalty points and a £15 offender’s levy.