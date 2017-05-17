Draperstown haridresser swore at police after ‘kicking and banging’ nightclub gate

An apprentice hairdresser who told police to ‘f**k off’ when they asked him to calm down, appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Liam Donnelly (19), of Cahore Road, Draperstown, was fined a total of £415 on charges of disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Donnelly that he should be ashamed of himself for bringing disgrace upon himself and his family.

The court heard the charges arose out of an incident at Rainey Street car park in Magherafelt at approximately 1.30am on November 6 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer said police on patrol saw the defendant kicking and banging at the gates of a nightclub after he was refused entry.

She said Donnelly walked towards a nearby shop where he was seen banging his fist into the door.

Counsel said police approached and told him to calm down and he told them to ‘f**k off’. He was warned again by police, but continued swearing.

The barrister said Donnelly was asked for his details and he provided a false name before running off. He was subsequently detained and arrested by police.

Admitting the offences Donal Heron, solicitor, said Donnelly had apologised to the officer when he learned about his behaviour the next day.

Mr Heron said Donnelly was ashamed of his behaviour and had been chastened on telling his mother and father about the incident.

He stressed that the defendant had too much drink taken on this occasion. Mr Heron asked the court to deal with the matter by “keeping something hanging over his head.”

The judge noted that Donnelly had been given a caution for a similar matter in February of last year and then went on to commit this offence in November.

“When you take alcohol you become a nasty individual,” she told Donnelly.

Imposing the fines the judge said she would give the defendant the maximum time to pay them in view of his circumstances.