Drunk driver ‘clipped’ car in Portglenone spinning it into ditch

A drunk driver who ‘clipped’ the back of a car while attempting to overtake, causing it to spin and end up in a ditch, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Lukasz Szluchcik (24), of Moneysallin Road, Kilrea, was also fined a total of £515 on charges of dangerous driving, driving while having consumed excess alcohol and having no insurance.

Imposing the penalties, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it was a classic case as to why no one should ever drink and drive because of the possible consequences to themselves and, more importantly, to others.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told at 7pm on September 24 last year police were called to a two-vehicle accident on the Kilrea Road, Portglenone.

A prosecuting lawyer said that an injured party who was being treated by a paramedic stated that her vehicle had been struck from behind causing it to spin three times on the road and end up in the ditch.

Counsel said police also spoke to the defendant, whose eyes were glazed.

Both drivers were breathalysed and Szluchcik’s test resulted in a fail.

She explained how it transpired the defendant did not have insurance for the vehicle.

Continuing, the prosecutor said on being discharged from hospital, the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed a reading of 33mgs.

She said at the time of the accident it was estimated that his alcohol reading would have been 86mgs.

Defendant made a full statement of admission to police.

A defence barrister said Szluchcik had been travelling behind the other vehicle and pulled out to have a look for ongoing traffic before overtaking.

He said that was when he just ‘clipped’ the back of the other vehicle and caused it to end up in the ditch.

The barrister said the defendant had got out of his vehicle and ran over to the vehicle and immediately got both out of the vehicle and waited at the scene until the police arrived.

Counsel stressed the defendant had no criminal record and “made one of the most honest statements of admission I have ever seen” to the police.

He said it was accepted there could have been a much more serious outcome to the incident.

The lawyer added that the defendant worked as a carpenter and has lived here for one and half years.

“He accepts that he is going to be disqualified and has made other arrangements to get to work,” he went on. “It has been a very salutary lesson for him.”

Judge Browne said he took into account that defendant had helped the people in the other car “who must have been traumatised by this”.

Addressing Szluchcik, he said: “I hope that this has been a salutary lesson to you.”