Dungannon man escapes jail over £15k benefit fraud

A 51-year-old Dungannon man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after claiming £15,480 while failing to declare he was living with his partner.

Noel Armstrong of Killymaddy Knox appeared before Dungannon Crown Court on FRiday, February 3.

He was convicted of claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

These included Employment and Support Allowance and Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £15,480.

He was given a six month prison sentence suspended for two years, and must also repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.