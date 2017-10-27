Four released 'unconditionally' over police under car booby-trap attack

Four people, including one from County Tyrone, arrested by detectives investigating an attempted under car bomb attack on a police officer, have been released unconditionally.
kThe explosive device was placed under the car of a serving officer in Eglinton on in June 2015.
Three men aged 29, 38 and 46, and a 32 year old woman were detained in Belfast, Derry and Pomeroy on Thursday and have since been released.
A dissident group calling themselves the IRA claimed responsibility for the attempted attack on the home of the policeman and his fellow PSNI officer wife.
