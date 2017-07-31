Immigration officers arrest three at Cookstown takeaway

A takeaway in Cookstown is facing a potential penalty of up to £60,000 after three immigration offenders were found working at its premises.

In an intelligence led operation, Immigration Enforcement officers visited The Original Golden Bowl, Milburn Street, on Saturday (July 29).

The business was served a referral notice in relation to the illegal workers. The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker arrested will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said:

“Those who use and exploit illegal workers face severe financial penalties. We are happy to work with businesses to ensure the right pre-employment checks are carried out, but those intent on operating outside the law will be found and will be punished.”

The Original Golden Bowl was visited at 6pm. Immigration checks identified two Chinese men aged 54 and 45 and a 51-year-old Chinese woman all of whom had entered the UK illegally. They are all now in detention while steps are taken to remove them from the UK.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.