Items stolen in five Maghera burglaries found in one man’s shed

A Maghera man found with stolen goods in a locked shed, was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

William George Milligan (25), of Crewe Road, admitted handling power tools, generators and garden equipment on December 19 last year, knowing that they had been stolen.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that police attended property in a rural area and carried out a search of a shed with the defendant present.

She said inside they found items which enquiries revealed had been stolen in five separate burglaries in the Maghera area.

Counsel said all the stolen items were later returned to their rightful owners.

Admitting the offence, defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said that while the matter “crossed the custody threshold”, the defendant had fully accepted his culpability.

Mr Devlin stressed that there was nothing to suggest that the defendant had been involved in the burglaries.

He explained the defendant had been in a relationship with people associated with the evidential material but that this relationship was now ended. Since the offence the defendant has not come to the attention of the police, continued Mr Devlin.

Imposing the suspended jail sentence, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Milligan that to his credit he had nothing else pending and it was now up to him to stay out of trouble.