Maghera crash appeal: driver released on bail

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following yesterday's collision involving a cyclist and can on the Glenshane Road.

The crash occurred at around 8:30am near the turn off for Maghera.

A cyclist, aged in his 20s, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving. He has since been released on police bail, pending further police enquiries.

Inspector Andrew Archibald said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road between 8:10am and 8:30am on Thursday morning, November 16th, and has any information they believe could help the investigation or who may have witnessed this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 225 of 16/11/17.”