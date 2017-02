Police believe a man who abandoned his car at Belfast airport and booked a one-way ticket to England has no intention of returning to Northern Ireland, according to the public prosecutor at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Lukasz Tokaj (31), of Hawthorne Crescent, Maghera, was banned from driving for three months and fined £265 for having no insurance on August 24. The PPS lawyer said Tokaj told police he did not know he needed insurance when they stopped him in a car at Coleraine Rd, Maghera.