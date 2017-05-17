Maghera man remanded on theft charges

A Maghera man was remanded in custody when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on theft and attempted robbery charges.

Joseph McCloskey (20), of Ranaghan Road, is accused of attempting to steal a vehicle on April 12; stealing £400 from Liam Campbell, and stealing a wallet containing £1,000 from Pearce McAuley on February 15. He also faces further charges of attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon on December 7 last.

He was remanded to appear again in court by videolink on May 17.