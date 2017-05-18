Magherafelt man accused of ABH

A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a south Derry man accused of assault.

Gavin Logue (34), of Queen’s Avenue, Magherafelt, is charged with assaulting Ciaran Martin Anthony Coyle, causing him actual bodily harm, on April 30 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that given Logue’s record she wanted to have an up-to-date report from the Probation Service.

Adjourning the matter at Magherafelt Magistrates Court until June 7, the judge warned the defendant to co-operate fully with the Probation Officer.