A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a young south Derry man accused of possessing cocaine.

Jack McGlinchey (19), of Auburn Drive, Magherafelt, is alleged to have committed the offence on August 9 last.

A PPS lawyer claimed the defendant had a small quantity of the drug in the back of a mobile phone.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said there was a medical background to the case and requested a report.

The matter was adjourned at the local Magistrates Court until February 15.