Man assaulted in Magherafelt shopping centre

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt.

A man was assaulted by a number of youths as he entered the shopping centre at around 7pm on Thursday, October 26, according to police.

He was then followed through the complex and further assaulted by the group.

A police spokesperson said: “I would appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault to contact officers in Magherafelt on 101 quoting reference number 1190 26/10/17.

"We are particularly keen to speak with a blonde haired woman who was in the shopping centre with two young children and who may have approached the group following the assault. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”