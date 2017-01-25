Man caught driving whilst using his mobile handed driving ban

A motorist spotted with a mobile phone against the side of his face, was fined £165 and banned from driving for a four weeks at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Conor McGlone (23), of Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt, admitted using the phone while driving on the Magherafelt Road, Castledawson Road on June 5 last.

A PPS lawyer told the court that police stopped the defendant’s vehicle and he made a full admission.

A defence lawyer explained that McGlone was on his way to Graveyard Sunday and was looking for directions. He pointed out that the defendant did not have Bluetooth installed in the car at the time, but did have it now.

Handing in two character references to court, counsel said defendant found himself in the difficulty of having six active points on his licence. He described McGlone as an industrious young man who held down two jobs.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she accepted that McGlone was an industrious young man and a lengthy disqualification could have consequences.

At the same court, Michael O’Kane, Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown, was fined £115 for failing to produce his insurance and licence to police. The prosecutor said police stopped the defendant’s car at Hospital Road, Magherafelt, on October 17 last, and requested he produce the documents at the police station.

A solicitor said O’Kane had “simply forgotten” to produce the documents.