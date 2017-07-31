Man knocked unconscious in Cookstown - police appeal

Cookstown police are appealing for information after a man was knocked unconscious in the town centre over the weekend.

The incident happened around 2.10am on Sunday outside the Danske Bank.

Police investigating say he received serious head injuries and they would like to hear from anyone who was in the James Street area at the time and witnessed the incident.

They are also appealing to anyone who attended a local nightclub and can help with enquiries to get in touch.

Several members of the public assisted with First Aid and police would also like them to come forward.

"We are particularly interested in speaking with a male who flagged down the Police car and pointed out a potential assailant," said a police spokesperson.

Please contact Cookstown Police Station quoting police reference CC207 23/7/17.