Man suffers broken jaw and nose in 'unprovoked' Cookstown gang attack

A 32-year-old man has suffered a broken jaw, fractured nose, lost a tooth and needed 11 stitches in his chin after a gang assault in Cookstown.

Police are appealing for information following the attack, which took place near licenced premises in the James Street area of Cookstown in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.

It was reported that the man was set upon by a group of four or five men, in what was said to be an "unprovoked attack".



Constable McAteer said: "It was reported that around 2.30am a 32-year-old man was assaulted by a group of four to five males in their 30s in what is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

"The man sustained significant injuries and as a result was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw and fractured nose. He also lost a tooth and had 11 stitches to his chin.



"I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or knows anything about it, to contact Cookstown Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 872 of 07/05/17.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."