McAleer urges Ballygawley property owners to be viligant

Residents and business owners in Ballygawley and the surrounding area have been urged to exercise vigilance following a number of burglaries in the area over the last number of weeks.

Clogher Valley SDLP Councillor Sharon McAleer strongly condemned the recent robberies that have taken place in the area.

She told the Times: “I would appeal for anyone who notices suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to call police immediately as this could prevent someone from becoming a victim of crime.”

She added: “I welcome anyone with any concerns to get in touch with me directly or with the local SDLP office.

“Further practical crime prevention advice is always available from your local Crime Prevention Office.”

Jewellery with sentimental value was stolen in one of the burglaries.

Police have also issued an appeal for information, they can be contacted on 101.