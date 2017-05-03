Moneymore man told police he had fascination for knives

A young Moneymore man who told police he had a fascination for knives, was given a conditional discharge for two years at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Andrew Wallace (24), of Letteran Road, admitted charges of possessing offensive weapons, a folding knife and modified bat.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne was told by a prosecuting lawyer that the matter came to light when police had cause to search a car at Rainey Street car park in Magherafelt at 1am on January 1.

Counsel said defendant was a front seat passenger in the vehicle and during the search police found a bat which had been modified.

She said police searched Wallace and found a folding knife with a 9cm blade in his jeans pocket.

Counsel claimed Wallace told police he had a fascination for knives and in a subsequent interview made a full admission and said he had no excuse.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton stressed that the defendant has no history or propensity for violence.

“It’s clear from the facts that no threats were made to anyone,” said Mr Atherton. He explained the defendant suffered from depression and although he was presently unemployed was working on a voluntary basis as a football coach.

Handing in a character reference from the IFA, he said Wallace was a man of good character.

Making an order for the destruction of the knife and bat, the judge noted the defendant had a clear record.