Moves to deter vandals attacking Magherafelt church

CCTV and extra lighting has been put up around the Church of the Assumption in Magherafelt to deter vandalism.

The church is adjacent to a town centre car park off King Street which is often frequented in the evenings by young people involved in illegal drinking.

Damage has been caused to it on a number of occasions and the PSNI and Policing and Community Safety Partnership assisted with the deterents.

A police spokesperson asked parents to ensure they know of the whereabouts of their children.

They also pleaded with the public to report any suspicious behaviour to police.