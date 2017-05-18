Pair arrested for 'sex trafficking' charged

Detectives have charged a 32-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman with a number of offences including human trafficking for sexual exploitation after a woman was rescued in Dungannon.

They were arrested in an operation in Dungannon on Tuesday, and are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court today (May 18).

The man is facing charges of controlling prostitution, rape (x 2) and kidnapping, while the woman is charged with controlling prostitution and kidnapping.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The arrests were made after a member of the public contacted police in concern for the safety of a woman (29), who was later rescued and is now receiving help from police and other agencies.