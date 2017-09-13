Pensioner to stand trial on rape and indecency charges

An elderly man has been sent for trial on a series of sex charges, including rape and gross indecency, dating back almost 30 years.

The 79-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces three rape charges, ten counts of indecent assault on a female, and five counts of gross indecency with or towards a child.

The pensioner also faces a further charge of buggery with a woman.

The court heard the alleged offences occurred between January 31, 1990 and January 30, 1994.

When asked by the court clerk if he wanted to say anything in answer to the charges, he stated: "Not at this stage."

He was returned for trial, on personal bail of £750, to Londonderry Crown Court for arraignment on October 5 when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court today.

An application for legal aid in respect of two counsel was granted.