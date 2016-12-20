Pleas in illegal workers cases

Three men accused of entering the UK illegally will discover their sentence at East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Imran Akram, 24, from Milford in Donegal, Dalvir Singh, 47, of Lynden Gate in Portadown, and Verinder Singh, 38, from Ballybay in Monaghan, all appeared at court via video link from HMP Maghaberry on Wednesday.

They each admit illegal entry to the UK and working illegally on October 29th.

They will appear before a sentencing hearing at East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on December 23rd.