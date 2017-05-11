Points for Upperlands motorist with clear record for 58 years

A 75-year-old motorist who was said to have been driving for 58 years with a clear record, was fined a total of £265 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Andrew Mitchell, of Kilrea Road, Upperlands, also received three penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

The court heard the charge arose out of a four-vehicle accident on the Moneysharvin Road, Maghera, on the evening of October 27 last year.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told defendant that he had made a “very unfortunate misjudgement” for which he would have to pay.

Prosecuting counsel said the accident was reported to police at 7pm and occurred when a car driven by Mitchell pulled out into the oncoming lane and came up behind a tractor.

She said the resulting collision caused a tyre to come off the defendant’s car and hit a third vehicle, while a fourth vehicle swerved into the grass verge.

The prosecutor added that the defendant had no record.

Defence solicitor Joe Mallon asked the court to take into account the defendant’s long clear record and the fact that he had cooperated fully with the police.

He said the defendant was coming out of Maghera and did not see the small tractor ahead of him until the last moment.

Mr Mallon explained Mitchell then decided to reduce his speed and tried going around it as part of an evasive action.

Pleading for leniency, he stressed there were no serious injuries as result of the collision.