Police holding free bike marking event in Magherafelt

In answer to recent concerns about bike theft in the area, police are to host a free bike marking event in Magherafelt this week.

The free bike marking event will take place on Friday, February 10 from 5-9pm in the Pavilion at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The theft of bicycles has been a recent concern and Magherafelt police working alongside the Policing and Community Safety Partnership are pleased to have marked around 200 bikes recently using Bike Register kits, a police approved scheme.

"Each bike was marked with its own unique reference number which is then registered with the Bike Register website.

"The register entry also allows a picture of the bike to be uploaded alongside details of the bike. This marking process enables police to quickly confirm ownership details for any lost or stolen bicycle when recovered.

"Importantly, marking also provides a strong deterrent against bicycle theft and keeps thieves on the back foot. For more information on this or any other crime prevention measure, please call your local Crime Prevention Officer on the non-emergency number 101.

"To be allocated time slots for the event on 10th February and further information , please contact Sheila Crime Prevention Officer, Magherafelt on 101 ext. 40469 or 07795 607167."