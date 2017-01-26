Police investigate 'suspicious approach' to child in Draperstown

Police are investigating reports that a man in a white van made 'a suspicious approach' to a little girl in Draperstown on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact them on 101.

It is understood the incident took place in the Tirruadh housing development, off the Tobermore Road.

"Police are investigating a report of a suspicious approach in the Draperstown area on Sunday, January 22," they said.

"It was reported that sometime between 6.30pm and 7pm, a female child was approached by a male driving a white van.

"If you can help Police with their enquiries or saw a white van in the area around this time on Sunday evening, please call the 101 number, quoting reference number 1081 of 22/01/17.

"Alternatively, information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."