Police monitor areas of Mid Ulster for anti-social behaviour

Police were on patrol in two towns in Mid Ulster to monitor levels of anti-social behaviour reported in those area.

On the beat in Coalisland and Pomeroy, officers from Neighbourhood Police said they were "monitoring anti social behaviour and reassuring elderly residents".

Police in Pomeroy

In Coalisland, they were pictured in Innishmore Park and Garden on foot and said they were "in the area after reports of anti social behaviour and youths causing annoyance. We will continue to be in the area to deter this type of activity".

If you have any such issues, they can be reported at 101.

Meanwhile, officers have praised drivers for pulling over to use their phones, but have urged a common sense approach to where they park.

In a message on Facebook, Cookstown PSNI said: "Yes it's great to see so many people pulling over in their cars to use a mobile phone and parking up.But please park properly. Not on a busy road so that you are blocking the traffic behind you.Or on a corner which is really not a good idea.

"Pull in somewhere that still allows the traffic to flow in both directions and doesn't cause an obstruction! A little common sense goes a long way.

"Don't be driving using the phone.Its very dangerous and against the law.You don't want 3 penalty points and a £60 fine.12 points and your disqualified. It's not worth it! Excuses about having to really answer the phone doesn't work with us."