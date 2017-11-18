Police officers assaulted after coming to aid of stricken teenager

Police officers in Maghera came under attack from a group of youths while responding to a report of a teenager lying unconscious in the street.

The incident happened in the St Lurach’s area of the town on Friday evening.

Details of the public disorder were posted on the PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page.

“PARENTS- WHERE ARE YOUR CHILDREN RIGHT NOW? Yes, we know this is a question we keep asking- but we do so for a reason. On Friday evening we attended a call in the St Lurachs area of Maghera. A member of the public contacted us reporting an unconscious male, possibly a teenager, laying slumped on the ground. When police arrived they were surrounded by a group of up to 15 some of whom assaulted the officers,” the post said.

“Further disorder followed, requiring more police resources to be sent to the area. As a result two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested meaning valuable police resources being taken out of the area for a number of hours instead of patrolling our communities detecting drink drivers, drug dealers and travelling criminals.”

The post concluded: “The parents of those involved will have received a telephone call from the custody suite by now advising where their children are. Is this a telephone call you would like?”