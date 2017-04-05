Police to excavate site in search for missing Cookstown man

Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Cookstown man Gerard Conway, who was last pictured at a bank in the town in 2007.

A Sunday newspaper reported that a site near Ardboe is to be excavated in a search for the bodies of Mr Conway (32) and Coagh man Daron McReynolds (41), who went missing in 2001.

Asked whether this was the case, the PSNI issued a statement saying: “Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 32-year-old Gerard Conway in late January, early February 2007.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Sunday Life reported that new and detailed information had come to light, when a woman went to a local police station.

It is understood detectives have taken the allegations seriously and have focused their search in the Moortown area.

Mr McReynolds, who was thought to have had crime links, went missing in November 2001, but in 2006 detectives said they were treating his disappearance as a murder investigation.

Police renewed their appeal for information on Gerard Conway’s whereabouts in January - the tenth anniversary of his disappearance.

His family said at the time they feared something untoward had happened him.

“We are unable to gain closure as we have no answers and too many questions as to what might have happened to Gerard. Until we find Gerard or recover his remains, it is simply impossible for us to properly commence the grieving proces,” said a statement from the Conways.

“We feel that somebody must know what happened to Gerard.”