Pomeroy suspect quizzed over booby-trap murder bid

Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch quizzing four people, including one from Pomeroy, over a booby-trap device placed under a car of a serving police officer in Eglinton over two years ago.

Three men, aged 29, 38 and 46 and a 32-year-old woman have been taken to Musgrave PSNI where they are being quizzed by police about the incident on June 18 2015.

Arrests also took place in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.

A dissident group calling themselves the IRA claimed responsibility for the attempted attack on the home of the policeman and his fellow PSNI officer wife.