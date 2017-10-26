Pomeroy suspect quizzed over booby-trap murder bid

Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch quizzing four people, including one from Pomeroy, over a booby-trap device placed under a car of a serving police officer in Eglinton over two years ago.
Three men, aged 29, 38 and 46 and a 32-year-old woman have been taken to Musgrave PSNI where they are being quizzed by police about the incident on June 18 2015.
Arrests also took place in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry.
A dissident group calling themselves the IRA claimed responsibility for the attempted attack on the home of the policeman and his fellow PSNI officer wife.
