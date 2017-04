Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault took place over Easter weekend on licensed premises in Union Street, Cookstown.

The assault is understood to have taken place between 11.30pm on Saturday, April 16 and 12.30am on Sunday, April 17.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Magherafelt Police on the number 101, quoting reference 244 of April 18.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.