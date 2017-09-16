Search

PSNI plan crackdown on Dungannon 'drinking den'

Railway Park, of 'The Lines' area of Dungannon
Police in Dungannon say they are planning a crackdown on youths using 'The Lines' as a drinking den in the town.

They have been carrying out patrols in the Railway Park area of the Tyrone town.
"There is significant evidence of anti-social behaviour in this area including numerous broken bottles and make shift dens," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"We would urge parents to check where their children are this weekend. Work will be ongoing over the coming weeks to enforce on street drinking and discourage anti-social behaviour In this area.
"We want to work in partnership to reduce this anti-social behaviour and ensure this park is an area that everyone can enjoy."

Broken bottles in the park are a common sight

