PSNI probe five burglaries in Mid Ulster area

Detectives are investigating a series of five burglaries that took place in the Mid Ulster area on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Tate said: “Two burglaries in the Old Eglish Road area of Dungannon were reported to police around 3.50pm and 4.20pm in the afternoon.

“An hour later, a third burglary was reported to police in the Benburb Road area of Moy. Later that evening, an attempted burglary on the Lisnastrane Road in Coalisland was reported to us at around 8.50pm and at around 10.30pm, a burglary on the Lissan Road in Cookstown.

“Some of the properties targeted in these incidents were ransacked and items of jewellery and cash taken. An ipad and laptop were also taken from one address.

“We would like to hear from members of the public who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of these locations at the times given. A silver-coloured car was seen in these areas around the times the burglaries took place and again, we would urge anyone who saw it to get in touch with detectives in Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”