Police at Magherafelt are investigating a second theft of sheep in the Sperrin mountains.

Twenty-one black faced horned Hoggets have been stolen from common grazing land near Moneyneena, Draperstown.

The sheep are well marked with read heads and rumps, and are branded.

Earlier this week, police appealed for information relating to the theft of 19 sheep from grazing land on Slieve Gallion.

If you have can provide police with information about the thefts, contact them on non emergency 101.