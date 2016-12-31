Six months ban for crashing car

A man who crashed his car into a bridge near Fivemiletown has been disqualified from driving for six months.

East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Friday heard how police were alerted to the site of a crashed Nissan X-Trail on a bridge at Drumnameel Road on July 10.

The defendant, Ian Mark Thompson, 39, Rabbitburrow Road, Maguiresbridge, turned up and informed police that he had been driving. He passed the roadside breath test before making admissions about careless driving.

“The incident happened at some point between 11pm and midnight as he approached the bridge and skidded out of control,” his solicitor told the court.

“He supposes it might have been caused by clay and mud on the road from farm machinery.”

He was given fines totalling £300 and a six month driving disqualification, Bail for appeal was set at £200.